The LV Pont 9 bag is available in a diverse range of striking colours. Alongside the understated and elegant Noir and delicate Crème is a palette of more vibrant tones : deep sunset-like Summer Gold; feminine and vibrant Rose Dahlia; and soft and dreamy Bleu Orage.

Louis Vuitton launches the LV Pont 9, a modern, yet timeless new leather bag

The LV Pont 9 shoulder bag is Louis Vuitton’s latest embodiment of effortless Parisian chic and a new symbol of its ongoing commitment to exquisite craftsmanship. Perfect for both everyday and special occasions, this new design takes its name from Paris’ Pont Neuf, the oldest and most celebrated bridge that sits opposite Louis Vuitton’s headquarters in Paris. It also marks the first release of the House’s new LV Pont 9 leather line.

The bag’s refined, rounded design is brought to life in smooth, lightly padded calfskin and finishes with the exclusive Louis Vuitton Circle, a 1930s archive logo reinterpreted by Nicolas Ghesquière, the House’s Artistic Director of Women’s Collections, and used on both the bag’s flap – as a closure – and strap. The interior, in sleek and colourful leather, features a smart design with two compartments and two practical pockets. A careful attention to detail is revealed in both the bag’s gusseted construction that adds both structure and extra space, and subtle “hidden” features such as the novel Monogram flower-inspired magnetic closure.

Contemporary, yet instantly classic, and superbly crafted, the LV Pont 9 shoulder bag is an enchanting addition to Louis Vuitton’s 150-year tradition of innovative leather goods.

The LV Pont 9 shoulder bag launches on 17th April 2020 in Louis Vuitton stores around the world.