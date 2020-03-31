LOUIS VUITTON – CAPUCINES 2020

Each season, Louis Vuitton proposes new interpretation of the bag offering a wide variety of colors and materials and innovative techniques. For Spring-Summer 2020, monochrome colours – including…

A supple feel, geometric architecture and distinctive signature: the Capucines bag created in 2013 and named after Louis Vuitton’s very first store which opened in 1854 on rue Neuve-des-Capucines – has quickly established itself as one of the House’s most iconic designs. The epitome of the trunk-maker’s know-how, it embodies Louis Vuitton’s values and DNA, reinventing itself each season in an ongoing dialogue with the times.

Each season, Louis Vuitton proposes new interpretation of the bag offering a wide variety of colors and materials and innovative techniques. For Spring-Summer 2020, monochrome colours – including snow, eau de rose, dragon fruit and banane – lend a vibrant, fresh and pop touch to the Capucines bag, which comes in PM (small), BB and the new permanent Mini size. Other innovations, such as a plexiglass handle, ayers skin finish or enlarged shoulder straps for crossbody wear, will allow it to embrace an endless variety of styles at different times of day. A wicker reinterpretation of the iconic bag, the summer- perfect Musette, will be presented this season in a caramel leather shade.

The collection is now available in Louis Vuitton stores.