For the SS 2020 collection, Louis Vuitton has invited 4 digital influencers to present the latest accessories and different ways of wearing them. The influencers are: Aimee Song, Marie Von Behrens,Devon Carlson, Aleali May.

Aimee Song LOUIS VUITTON ACCESSORIES COLLECTION SPRING-SUMMER 2020 Photographer : Julia Mayorova

Fun, iconic, versatile: accessories for Spring-Summer 2020 play on combinations and Monogram effects.

Silk is used in playful new ways and approached from different angles, whether tied around the waist, in the hair, around an arm, or a wrist, worn as a scarf around the neck or simply as a handle for a bag. The collection is punctuated with Louis Vuitton’s signatures and codes: the prints adorning many of the pieces play on the iconic Monogram or showcase the LV Circle signature from the Dauphine bag, referencing the House’s leather goods and know-how.

Marie Von Behren LOUIS VUITTON ACCESSORIES COLLECTION SPRING-SUMMER 2020 Photographer : Julia Mayorova

The Monogram Confidential print (available as a bandeau or a silk square) features chains, clasps and small padlocks on a Monogram background.

Available as a shawl or a silk square, the utterly romantic and iconic Tree of Louis takes a look at the history of Louis Vuitton in the form of a Monogram tree blossoming with bags, shoes and accessories that have been designed by the House since its1854 founding.

More pop and arty inspirations can also be found within the collection, with the ABC bandeau. Spelling out the name Louis Vuitton, each letter is reinvented as a totem, matching an animal or character: the L is for the leopard, a symbol of power; the V is for Vivienne, the House’s mascot.

The very contemporary Monogram shawl is reinvented this season in new fluorescent denim colours (pink, yellow or blue/pink).

Devon Carlson LOUIS VUITTON ACCESSORIES COLLECTION SPRING-SUMMER 2020 Photographer : Julia Mayorova

Aleali May LOUIS VUITTON ACCESSORIES COLLECTION SPRING-SUMMER 2020 Photographer : Julia Mayorova

This contrasting combination of prints, shapes and materials gives each piece unique appeal. A Party Palm Springs calf leather bracelet featuring a miniature version of the Louis Vuitton backpack lives alongside a bandeau that can be worn on the arm, or a look can be customised with two other accessories: the Tie the Knot belt or the Louise smartphone case.

Pilot sunglasses are revisited for the summer with Monogram lenses and fashion jewellery complete this new collection of accessories.

Nanogram brings the Monogram motif to bracelets, earrings and hair jewellery; the LV Planet set, directly inspired by the Autumn-Winter 2019 show, includes earrings with high graphic impact, composed of two mini-globes linked together and embossed with the LV Circle logo.