Saki Chiara – Smile from the Universe

This exhibition marks the artist’s international debut, showcasing a series of new paintings that stem from her signature subject of “universe, beauty, love, light and smile”…

2021 Saki Chiara, Floating in the Light (光に委ねて), 2021, acrylic and varnish on canvas, 61 x 73 cm. Courtesy of the artist and JPS Gallery

JPS Gallery is pleased to present Smile from the Universe, a solo exhibition of emerging artist Saki Chiara, on view at the gallery’s Hong Kong location in LANDMARK ATRIUM. This exhibition marks the artist’s international debut, showcasing a series of new paintings that stem from her signature subject of “universe, beauty, love, light and smile”. In the new series of paintings, Saki continues the exploration of her inner consciousness and carries on her quest to find inspiration from the matters and spiritual beings around her.

Always with the infinite light. Together With The Light From The Stars, 2021 Acrylic and varnish on canvas 73 by 61 cm Courtesy of the artist and JPS Gallery

Coming from a multi-cultural background, Saki finds the commonalities in everyone, regardless of their race, language or religion. Her cheerful works are characterized by an extraordinary use of the pastel colors and original characters, who are the whimsical yet ever so amiable andheart-warming creatures the artist encountered through her inner conscious journeys.

Together, they bring harmony and a certain sense of peacefulness onto Saki’s canvases, inviting the audience to a delightful environment where it is bright and filled with positive energy.In the exceedingly stressful and demanding urban life, Saki’s works remind us of the hopeful side of life. Her works transport the audience to another dimension where troubles are to be left behind and for oneself to find the little oasis of the mind.

Immerse yourself in the golden moonlight and feel the gentle joy. You will meet me here. Emerging Moonlight, 2021 Acrylic and varnish on canvas 73 by 61 cm Courtesy of the artist and JPS Gallery

About Saki Chiara Saki Chiara creates around the theme of universe, beauty, love and light. Her positive works invite the audience to be imaginative and embrace all the exciting happenings our world and the universe has to offer. Saki’s interest in the wonders of the universe began at a young age.

The artist grew up by the sea in Shonan, Japan, where she was introduced to the life and wonders of the ocean. Her spiritual consciousness continues to develop after moving to Bondi Beach in her early 20s, where she began her Beings of Universe series.

She created many friendly spirits and beings from outer space who visit us on Earth with a warm smile. Her works imagine a place where different beings live in harmony and without hatred, spreading the peaceful message of unity and love.

In this infinite universe, be who you are. The stars are always shining with you. All Good, 2021 Acrylic and varnish on canvas 41 by 32 cm Courtesy of the artist and JPS Gallery

Her positive works are like a welcoming beam of light that warm people’s heart.Saki was born in Shonan, Japan, to an Italian-Australian father and a Japanese mother.

Before becoming an artist, Saki undertook ten years of acting and singing training. She is currently based in Tokyo and Sydney.

Saki Chiara – Smile from the Universe

1 – 14 October 2021

JPS Gallery

Shops 218- 219, 2/F, LANDMARK ATRIUM, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong