Prodip, Zetans, 2018, Acrylic on canvas, 34.5 by 40 cm _ 38.5 by 44.5 cm framed

Prodip’s solo exhibition Odd Fellas, on view at JPS Gallery’s Hong Kong location in LANDMARK ATRIUM. The show features a series of new paintings, prints, and sculptures in the artist’s playful dark humour.

By tracing back to the myths and legends of ancient cultures, Prodip shed light on his worldview. He believes aliens had a strong tie with ancient civilisations and shaped the world as we know it today. Prodip uses art as a vehicle to spread “the messages from outer space” whilst inviting the audience to probe their preconceived notions of existence within the pre-existing framework.

Prodip, Mantis dance, 2021, Acrylic on canvas, 27 by 20.5 cm_ 34 by 27.5 cm (framed)

Prodip’s artistic style is influenced by the unique eclectic culture of Hong Kong, stemming from local manhua, Japanese manga, street culture, indie and British rock music, shaping the artist’s unique line drawing technique coupled with his inherent rebelliousness. Prodip’s subjects came from his personal UFO and spirit sightings earlier in life. These encounters sparked his interest and extensive research in extraterrestrial and supernatural phenomena. Applying these topics with Eastern and Western philosophies results in Prodip’s often humorous take on traditional ideas towards life and human existence.

The new series of paintings and sculptures represent Prodip’s ability to create haunting imagery in an esoteric light, one that is unexplainable within the realm of science and religion.Through his art, Prodip put forward the inter-dimensional qualities of everyday life, inviting the audience to think beyond the box.

Prodip, Being 6, 2021, Acrylic on canvas, 60 by 50 cm

Odd Fellas is a continuation of Prodip’s exploration of extraterrestrial life and stories of ancient civilisations. Using his rebellious spirit and dark humour, Prodip presents the myths and legends he sees onto his canvases.

About Prodip

Painter, illustrator and graphic designer, Prodip is one of the most versatile artists in Hong Kong. His experimental works span across mediums, cultures and philosophies, creating compelling visual imagery that is populated by mythical monsters, aliens and spiritual beings. Using line art drawing methods, Prodip depicts aliens and ancient civilisations through his eyes. Prodip’s artistic oeuvre is influenced by street culture and indie music, especially British rock bands such as Bauhaus and The Sisters of Mercy. His works are a marriage of the rebellious spirit and dark humour, using supernatural creatures to reflect on human lives and philosophies.

Prodip, Nirvana alien, 2020, Incense burner Cooper, 30cm (H)

Born and raised in Hong Kong, Prodip has been a critical figure in the Hong Kong underground arts since the 1980s. Before being involved in art and music, he studied in the Design First Institute of Art and worked as a graphic designer in an advertising agency and fashion company. Prodip started his visual art career in designing underground concert posters, flyers and CD covers, later working with international and local pop and indie musicians.

Prodip | Odd Fellas

11 February – 4 March 2022

Location

JPS Gallery – Shops 218-219, 2/F, LANDMARK ATRIUM, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong