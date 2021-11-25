Paul Hunter Speagle – MYTHOLOGYANITYISM

JPS Gallery is pleased to present MYTHOLOGYANITYISM, a solo exhibition of Paul Hunter Speagle, on view at the gallery’s Hong Kong location in LANDMARK ATRIUM. This exhibition is the first solo show of Speagle in the city. It marks his international debut, showcasing a series of new paintings tracing all the life experiences that shape his artistic journey.

This series documents Speagle’s challenges, his exploration of himself and where he is standing with his beliefs, as a new parent and as an artist in our complex modern world.

Taking inspirations from life, love and religion, Paul Hunter Speagle creates expressive and colorful works that reflect his passions and beliefs. Working across paintings, sculptures as well as interactive and public installations, Speagle is a versatile artist who explores the world through his works.



Speagle’s canvases are filled with intense coloration that heightens a pervasion tension – evoking urban and rural environments of the US while experimenting with internal painterly dynamics around light, brushwork and compositions. Much of his works are inspired by symbolic motifs, Native American totems, outsider folk art, ancient mythologies as well as biblical narratives, commenting on the transcendent of time and the issue of human mortality with his unique and painterly style.

Exhibition Dates: 4 Dec, 2021 – 2 Jan, 2022

Venue: JPS Gallery (Hong Kong), 218 – 219, Landmark Atrium, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Hong Kong