Liu Zhengyong Solo – Leo Gallery Hong Kong

After the success of Liu Zhengyong’s solo in our Shanghai space in May, Leo Gallery is delighted to present the artist’s newest works in the Hong Kong Branch of Leo Gallery this October. This new series of works is the result of Liu’s participation in the Artist-in-Residence Programme organised by Leo Gallery Shanghai. Over 20 works were created from July 2020 to May 2021.

Liu Zhengyong’s works mainly involve painting and installation art. With heavy texture, vivid sense of colour and distorted images, Liu’s works often based on real characters including celebrities, close friends and his self-portraits.

Using body form as a clue, Liu discusses the current and past visages of human nature from the perspective of individuals. Through his works, Liu rethinks and reconstructs the deep logic behind the relationships between the reification of the body and the invisible time. Liu focuses on the process of creation instead of the pursuit of end results, with continuous emphasis on the discussion of painting and its form construction, as well as image and its spiritual core.

Liu Zhengyong (b.1980 Hunan, China) Graduated from Tianjin Academy of Fine Arts in 2004 majoring in Oil Painting. From 2011 to 2013, Liu was invited to France and Germany for cultural exchange and artistic creations, he was also invited by the French Art Museum for a solo art project in South of France and Paris between 2014 and 2015.



Liu’s works have been shown in museums and institutions across France, Germany, Italy, United States and Russia including a solo in Musee Paul Valery (2014) and group exhibitions at Grand Palais (2013-2015) in France, Collateral Event of Chinese Art at the 55th Venice Biennale (2013), University of California Museum of Art in USA, Moscow Museum of Modern Art, Asian Arts Museum in Nice and Chinese Culture Center in Berlin among other important exhibitions.

Exhibition: 19 October – 13 November 2021

Leo Gallery Hong Kong SOHO 189, 189 Queen’s Road West, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong

(Entrance at Wilmer Street)

11 am – 6:30 pm, Tue to Sat (Public Holidays closed) | +852-28032333