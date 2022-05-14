Jackie Lam a.k.a. 009 – The End is Another Beginning

Following the exhibitions Life like a galaxy railway in 2020 and Space Time of Love in 2021, The End is Another Beginning is the third instalment of the Galaxy Exhibitions and the end of the series temporarily.

In this vast universe, life has its own master and everyone has an orbit of their own. Some companions would travel along the journey, and some may be passing by. At the moment, I think it is time to sum up this project of three years. Although it is the terminus station, it does not mean the end. The terminus often is the starting point to another place.



The past three years have been the most significant turning point in my life. During this period, I have experienced a mixture of emotions. Painting has become my emotional outlet, reflecting upon my life, my feelings, and my passions. The works created over the past three years have brought me to the peak of my creative journey, and I cherish these works very much as they are a testimony of this.



I hope you can feel my throbbing soul in these works.

Exhibition Dates: 21 May – 18 Jun, 2022

Venue: 218 – 219, Landmark Atrium, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong

009 engages in the dialogue between reality and fantasy in a distinct style, exploring philosophy and psychology topics while frequently making references to specific environments and locations.



The artist’s love for comics is not only reflected in his endearingly eccentric works but also in his artist name 009, which is a homage to the manga series Cyborg 009 by legendary manga artist Shotaro Ishinomori. He draws inspiration from Japanese manga, comics and European modernist movement, wielding these various methods to create emotionally saturated visuals that are manifested through his vivid and vibrant works. There is a unique warmth to his work that is endearing, relatable, yet reflective to many.