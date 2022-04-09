b.wing – It’s time for Plan b.

My happy meal, 2021, Acrylic on 100% cotton Acid free Art Paper (300Ib), 56 by 76 cm ; 62.3 by 81 cm (framed)

It’s time for Plan b. — a solo exhibition by b.wing. After b.wing’s successful show in JPS Tokyo in 2021, this exhibition marks the artist’s first solo show in JPS Hong Kong, featuring a series of paintings rooted in her feelings towards the current deteriorating COVID-19 situation and hopes to bring support to the local community. In light of the ongoing disruptions in Hong Kong brought by the pandemic, the artist pivoted the centre theme of the exhibition, dedicating her work to the front-line workers who continued their responsibilities and duties in spite of the dire circumstance.

Titled It’s time for Plan b., the exhibition showcases works created during ongoing lockdowns in Hong Kong due to the pandemic. On one hand, they are b.wing’s immediate response to her frustrations towards the ineffective policies in regard to the pandemic. On the other hand, they represent her empathy and hope for great resilience of the people in the city who are experiencing the same difficulties brought by these restrictions beyond our control.

Eyes are never quiet., 2021, Oil on linen canvas, 135 by 115 cm

In this new series of paintings, b.wing meticulously uses light to insulate the figures in space, creating a sense of intimacy and familiarity. Through the watchful gazes of her characters, including her signature character A-boy, they transport the audience to their peaceful corner and tell the stories of how they self-alleviate their worries. Even in such dire times of turmoil, b.wing’s paintings are set in an optimistic undertone, one that is conveyed by the seemingly taciturn characters. As ever, the works of b.wing arise from her personal experiences and inner feelings. They are a mirror of her psyche. Through this new series of paintings, the audience are the witnesses of the progression of her moving forward, which is manifested in her oeuvre, the more stylised subjects and the fluid use of colours while retaining their amiable quality.

About b.wing

Painter and illustrator, b.wing is best known for her signature character A-boy who she created on a piece of toilet paper in 2006. The forever seven-year-old boy has a pair of rabbit ears and dark circles underneath his eyes. As her artistic agent, A-boy reflects b.wing’s thoughts and emotions, sharing both of their stories with the world.

Her works are wistfully mediative, embracing the complexity of our inner psyche. Often drawing references to her personal experiences, b.wing’s intimate works captures the heart of many with her sentiments and sensitive narratives. In her recent works, b.wing explores the possibility of digital drawings and watercolours, revisiting the familiar subjects with a new medium.

Under the tree, 2022, Oil on linen canvas, 130 by 94.8 cm

Born and raised in Hong Kong, b.wing earned a degree from Middlesex University, UK. She worked as the assistant of renowned fashion photographer Niall McInerney before returning to Hong Kong and began her career as a full-time artist in 2003. She held her first solo roving exhibition If you don’t want to be perfect, you’ve come to the right place at agnès b.’s Librairie Galerie in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Taipei. Her first illustrated book I will love you till you die published in 2006, was met with immense popularity and sold out within a month. She has collaborated with many international and local brands, including Chanel, Kiehl’s, Nokia, HTC,Yahoo, Edko Films, Leviʼs and Club Monaco.

b.wing

It’s time for Plan b.

15 April – 13 May, 2022

Location

Shops 218-219, 2/F, LANDMARK ATRIUM, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong