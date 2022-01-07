Arisa Nakahara – Ephemerality and Sparkle

Ephemerality and Sparkle, a solo exhibition of Arisa Nakahara, on view at JPS Gallery in Hong Kong. The show marks the international debut of the artist, presenting…

JPS Gallery is delighted to present Ephemerality and Sparkle, a solo exhibition of Arisa Nakahara, on view at the gallery’s location in Hong Kong. The show marks the international debut of the artist, presenting a series of new paintings that explores an influential personal experience that shaped her attitude towards life and death.

In the presented show, Nakahara explores her interest in the concepts of life and death, showing a series of monochrome and coloured paintings that documented her quest in finding answers to her problems and doubts. Through the stories told by the women in her portraitures, Nakahara reflects on her personal experience and reconcile the revelation of the intractability of fleeting time and the coexistence of life and death.

Exhibition Dates: 12 – 25 Jan 2022

Venue: 218-219, Landmark Atrium, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong

In her portraits, Arisa Nakahara filters the techniques of traditional Japanese ink wash painting through a contemporary cosmopolitan woman sensibility. By weaving the cultural influences of the East and West together, Nakahara creates imageries that build from the foundation of traditional Japanese paintings and shed them in the light of the present.