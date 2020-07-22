Meltemi Restaurant in Rhodes, Greece. The traditional Greek cuisine

If you’re planning a holiday in Rhodes – Greece, but especially if you want to taste the real local cuisine you must try the cuisine of Meltemi, my favorite restaurant. Meltemi restaurant overlooks the beach in Rhodes Town, and is one of the favorite restaurants for both locals and tourists.

Holidays in Rhodes, Greece. The island is beautiful, and the food (not to mention the wine) excellent. If you’re planning a holiday in Rhodes – Greece, but especially if you want to taste the real local cuisine you must try the cuisine of Meltemi, my favorite restaurant. Meltemi restaurant overlooks the beach in Rhodes Town, and is one of the favorite restaurants for both locals and tourists. In association with ADVERSUS

Athanasis, the owner, is the reference point of all the patrons of the restaurant. He speaks five or six languages, all very well, and together with Savvas – his brother in law – is constantly busy among the tables of the terrace overlooking the sea. In the kitchen yet another Athanasis – same name of the owner – the brilliant chef.

What to eat at Meltemi Restaurant? The advice if you do not know Greek food – but even if you know it – is ask Athanasis and Savvas to advise you. Tell them what you like, and they will help you with the menu that best matches your tastes.

If you are a connoisseur, here is something you will not find on the menu. It is a surprise that Athanasis served on our table on the last night of this latest holiday in Rhodes. A (delicious!) grilled Cigale de mer, served with a bottle of Greek Sauvignon Blanc, cold at the right point. A delicious dish that we will not forget. The regulars of the restaurant can talk to Athanasis and try to request special dishes like this, dishes that are not on the menu.

The fresh seafood, it’s definitely one of the strengths of the restaurant. Grilled red mullets, grilled swordfish, fried calamari (excellent) or tuna (also on the grill). And then the salads (the Meltemi salad with dried fruit is delicious), or more traditional Greek cuisine dishes such as the Moussaka, the Horta (simple but tasty boiled vegetables), the Tarama (a cream made of fish eggs, oil , bread) that is absolutely delicious and for which many come specially to eat at Meltemi, because this is the real Tarama, the white one. And then the Saganaki for those who love the rich and strong taste of grilled cheese, the Dolmades, and many other dishes prepared according to traditional local recipes.

If you are unsure, ask Athanasis and Savvas to help you, without being afraid of being pushed to order too expensive food, because Meltemi is not one of those restaurants where the customer has to be squeezed at all costs. Here the customers come for the quality of the food and the affordable pice, they are happy with it, and they come back. When you pass by this restaurant bring our greetings to Athanasis 🙂

How to find the restaurant? If you are not familiar with Rhodes, go to the central area of ​​the port – from where the boats leave for the excursions to the other islands (look for the spot where the Colossus of Rhodes used to be) and from there walk to the beach. Right at the beginning of the beach you will find the white house with the sign MELTEMI you see in the photo. Enter and ask for Athanasis 🙂

Restaurant To Meltemi

Platia Kountouriotou 8

Rhodes, 85100 – Greece

Phone 2241030480

Open all day, the kitchen closes at 22:30