INTRODUCING CELINE RAFFIA BAG – THE ONLY BAG YOU NEED THIS SUMMER. CELINE SUMMER 20 RAFFIA COLLECTION

The CELINE RAFFIA Basket bag evolves that same spirit of nonchalant Parisian chic in an oversized, long shoulder carry-on, made from braided palm leaves.

CELINE SUMMER 20 RAFFIA COLLECTION

Raffia bags have always been evocative of summer thanks to Jane Birkin. From shopping in Paris to strolling along the beach of Saint Tropez, the legendary style icon was never without a raffia tote back in the ’70s. A permanent fixture of hers, the bag was thought of as a way to achieve effortless French girl cool.

Handcrafted in Morocco where the oldest and best basket weaving techniques are developed over centuries, each CELINE RAFFIA bag is unique in both shape and colour.

Seen in both the women’s and men’s shows, the Celine Raffia basket bags are unisex and come in a variety of styles.

Some are in collaboration with artist David Kramer, André Butzer and Carlos Valencia.