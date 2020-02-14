Interview with MAC Makeup Artist John Stapleton at the Luisa Beccaria Summer 2020 Show

Backstage interview with MAC Makeup Artist John Stapleton at the Luisa Beccaria Spring Summer 2020 Fashion Show. Copy the look! Especially the skin is really amazing!

Fashion Show: Luisa Beccaria. Make-up: John Stapleton for MAC Cosmetics. Foto: Charlotte Mesman

In association with ADVERSUS. Backstage interview with MAC Makeup Artist John Stapleton at the Luisa Beccaria Spring Summer 2020 Fashion Show. John Stapleton created the make-up look for this show. In this video he explains how he and the MAC Cosmetics team created these beautiful makeup looks and which products he used to achieve this beautiful and fresh look. Copy the look! Especially the skin is really amazing!

This is what John Stapleton told us:

The look for today is based on fresh skin for gorgeous girls attending a garden party. To achieve a beautiful fresh skin we used MAC Cosmetics’ new stick foundation: Studio Fix Stick Soft Matte Foundation. It doesn’t leave any grease and it’s really satiny and beautiful and cushiony, so everyone’s skin looks really blend and beautiful and full of life. Then we added a little bit of blush, just using a new blush called Glow Play which is very sheer and see-through. That’s really it. That’s what’s on the skin. Some lip conditioner on the lips… it’s just really meant to look super fresh. Not a lot of powder but sort of worn-in beautiful makeup.

