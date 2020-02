Giuseppe Zanotti SS20 reinterprets its House codes with details of elegance and femininity. Flowers are recurring throughout the collection and grow like blooms on the season’s key styles

Giuseppe Zanotti SS20 reinterprets its House codes with details of elegance and femininity. Flowers are recurring throughout the collection and grow like blooms on the season’s key styles. The LILIUM sandals with heel 105mm and flat, blends a 70’s vibes .

The handmade leather lilium flowers are the results of true Italian artisanship. Each petal is handcrafted and can be adjusted flexibly. LILIUM heels, colorways include black, red, gold and brown, while flats include black, gold and brown.

