Giuseppe Zanotti NIDIR Retro Heel Sneakers

Crafted with a stripped-back, ‘90s-inspired, minimalist aesthetic. The NIDIR features a 5-centimeter heel. The materials, canvas, leather and metallic leather give a retro feel.
In Giuseppe Zanotti sneaker universe, the NIDIR makes its entrance in this spring season. Crafted with a stripped-back, ‘90s-inspired, minimalist aesthetic. The NIDIR features a 5-centimeter heel. The materials, canvas, leather and metallic leather give a retro feel.
In particular, the canvas NIDIR is available in black, leather NIDIR in white version and the shimmering NIDIR in printed crocodile leather.
Going from old to new and from unprecedented to patrimonial. Anachronism becomes an attitude. Testing one’s agility with respect to a wardrobe. This collection is like a sartorial tune-up in which personality takes precedence: everyone can pen their own history.
“A very simple, very pure momentum. Romanticism but without any flourishes. Emotions but without any frills,” explains Virginie Viard. “Movement, air… For the runway show, no frame. I don’t like framing.”
This collection stems from the desire to focus on the humanity of individuals to depict and exalt their feelings and emotions, despite age, gender, race and disposition. The codes of classicism and uniform dressing are the instruments Pierpaolo Piccioli chose to promote equality.