Giuseppe Zanotti NIDIR Retro Heel Sneakers

Crafted with a stripped-back, ‘90s-inspired, minimalist aesthetic. The NIDIR features a 5-centimeter heel. The materials, canvas, leather and metallic leather give a retro feel.

In Giuseppe Zanotti sneaker universe, the NIDIR makes its entrance in this spring season. Crafted with a stripped-back, ‘90s-inspired, minimalist aesthetic. The NIDIR features a 5-centimeter heel. The materials, canvas, leather and metallic leather give a retro feel.

In particular, the canvas NIDIR is available in black, leather NIDIR in white version and the shimmering NIDIR in printed crocodile leather.

 

