British photographer Nick Knight captures for the first time in the FENDI Advertising Campaign the most eclectic essence of the Spring/Summer 2020 Collection by Silvia Venturini Fendi, through his luscious and experimental style in his London Studio.

FENDI Women’s Spring/Summer 2020 Advertising Campaign

The FENDI Women’s Spring/Summer 2020 Collection charts a path of playful opulence through a Summer’s technicolor day drenched in the warmth of an Italian sunrise.

Emerging from a waking dream, the diverse beautiful FENDI women – Adut Akech, Jing Wen and Rianne Van Rompaey – delight in undone expressions of new borghese energy, by posing on the imaginative terrace of a Roman historic Palazzo furnished with multicolor retro outdoor designs.

In keeping with FENDI’s most authentic DNA, an ironic, playful vibe echoes throughout the striking shots, injected with a lively elegance – restless and a bit rebellious.

Audacious blooms, shiny surfaces, maxi checks and intricate textures, all contribute to the exuberance of the FENDI Spring/Summer 2020 Collection, where soft quilted dresses and separates are juxtaposed to skirt suits in washed cotton and high-end summer fur coats, exuding luxurious lightness.

The Maison’s iconic Peekaboo and Baguette bags, as well as the new FENDI Roma tote, steal the spotlight with their charming explosion of interwoven motifs, embossed patterns and vibrant colors. They are infused with a sense of ultra precious, artisanal craftsmanship interpreted with a modern, unapologetic filter.