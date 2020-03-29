Have you ever thought of surprising your BFF to spend some quality time together? One of our BFF did! Winnie Harlow, supermodel and public ambassador of the vitiligo is enjoying her day in Miami when her…

FENDI THE UNEXPECTED BAGUETTE Would you surprise your #BFF with an unexpected trip in Miami?

Have you ever thought of surprising your BFF to spend some quality time together? One of our BFF did!

Winnie Harlow, supermodel and public ambassador of the vitiligo is enjoying her day in Miami when her real-life best friend, the model Shannon Hamilton surprise, her in the new FENDI #BaguetteFriendsForever episode.

Ready to hit the day with her Baguette bag, Winnie hears the ringtone of her phone, it’s Shannon, her BFF, calling from New York. The two best friends chit-chat, daydreaming of being together in Miami and have fun!

FENDI THE UNEXPECTED BAGUETTE Would you surprise your #BFF with an unexpected trip in Miami?

Out for a shopping session, Winnie is hypnotized by the mystic FENDIFRENESIA room where the fragrance notes remind her of funny moments with Shannon. When checking the scented Baguette Winnie is interrupted by a voice exclaiming “nice bag” when she turns to answer “This is not a bag, it’s a Baguette” she discovers its surprisingly Shannon!

Their wish of spending a day together in Miami came true and they are now ready to start their special adventure. From driving their cabrio car on Ocean Drive and dancing together under the palm trees to having fun at the beauty salon, the Baguette bag family strings along with the two best friends. The green FF embossed regular shape lit-up the journey matching with the one in knotted interlaced leather in pink and brown shades along with the vivid pink in terrycloth, while a colourful yet playful twist is given by the Nano and the Pico Baguette.

The surprises are not over yet for Winnie when she finally discovers the Baguette bag of her dreams in the back of the car!