FENDI Resort 2020 Collection

Soft tailoring for the richness and complexity of today’s femininity. Strong and resolute women who face life with courage and self awareness.

For the Resort 2020 season, FENDI portrays this marching army with determination, elegance and a spontaneous, quintessential delicacy.

In keeping with the brand’s most authentic spirit, duplicity reigns. It defines the captivating balance of more constructed and softer shapes, warmer and lighter fabrics, hyper feminine and mannish details.

Tailoring constructions serve as the starting point for the sophisticated collection. Impeccable silhouettes define the jackets revealing strong shoulders yet feather-like weights. They are matched with midi skirts – the rigor of their lines counterbalanced by the high slits – while effortless shirt jackets, including a luxurious style crafted from lightweight mink fur, are tucked into high-waisted pants with sartorial deep pleats.

Tailoring influences echo in the tie-like micro patterns, combined with the Karligraphy FF logo, which are splashed on shirts with plunging V-necks, pajama-inspired silk suits, weightless dresses revealing fluttering ribbons – an evolution of the romantic bows from the FENDI Women’s Fall/Winter 2019 collection – as well as the refined silk piping – in the signature Pequin logo-no-logo stripes, Karligraphy and traditional FF logo, as well as regimental motifs – punctuating an array of designs, spanning from jackets and shirts to outerwear styles. The same motifs give a distinctive touch to the selection of fur pieces, including a mink robe coat and a lightweight safari jacket showing mink fur stripes masterfully embroidered on crêpe de chine.

Highlighting the charming sense of lightness infused in the lineup, a net-like effect is conveyed on see-through skirts, tops and safari jackets, while leather is hand-drilled for a cool pink jumpsuit cinched at the waist with a tiny belt. The FF logo pattern pervades all-over an ultra-luxurious trench in shiny python.

The collection’s overall sense of discipline peppered by eccentric and more playful touches is reflected in the bags lineup. The quintessential perfection of the FENDI Peekaboo and Baguette icons – the latter also in its distinctive embossed version and Nano size – is exalted by the essentiality of leather rendered in a discreet color palette, spanning from deeper tones of black, blue and red to lighter sorbet hues, while ostrich and python add a hyper luxurious touch. The brand’s signature logo-no-logo, the Pequin, appears as a vertical ribbon insert on the Peekaboo and as an allover pattern on the Baguette styles, crafted from suede and mink. The new scalloped Pequin – introduced in the Back Home Collection by Cristina Celestino for FENDI and FENDI Casa during the Salone del Mobile 2019 in Milan – is rendered in two color variations, blue and cherry red, on a leather Peekaboo and exotics versions of the Mini Peekaboo. The Kan U is presented in the collection’s signature colors, while a Seventies’ mood defines the constructions of the Karligraphy family, which includes a small strap style, a rounded design and a new structured option. The FENDI bag offering also welcomes a new versatile tote inspired by an archival shape from the Seventies’.

FENDI’s FFreedom booties evolve into boots crafted from glossy calf leather or regimental silk, both revealing the overall Karligraphy micro logo. The FFreedom’s iconic heel also pops-up on the slingbacks and sandals enriched with a feminine ribbon, while the Colibrì family is enlarged with sandals and slingbacks crafted from leather mesh or FF logo tone-on-tone net.

The Pequin takes center stage in the selection of sophisticated jewelry boxes – the perfect home for the FendiOops earcuffs. The brand’s iconic Janus Bifront appears on the metallic medallion giving a charming Seventies’ vibe to long necklaces. The collection’s tie-like micro patterns, the regimental motifs and the micro Karligraphy logos are splashed on the silk crafted for a wide selection of scarves and hair accessories, introducing a chic bourgeois feel.