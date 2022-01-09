VALENTINO TIGER 1967 TO CELEBRATE CNY 2022

Maison Valentino presents Valentino Tiger 1967 to celebrate the Chinese New Year 2022. This collection is a tribute to the Chinese culture, a symbol of good luck and a demonstration of friendship from the Maison to the country…

Maison Valentino presents Valentino Tiger 1967 to celebrate the Chinese New Year 2022. This collection is a tribute to the Chinese culture, a symbol of good luck and a demonstration of friendship from the Maison to the country.

The Tiger is one of the Maison’s iconic pillars, having a remarkable personality and first appearing as the number one look of the Haute Couture Fall / Winter 1967-68 Collection. The pattern was crystallized with the memorable image of the tiger coat worn by Veruschka shot by Franco Rubartelli for Vogue USA (October 1967).

For this special occasion the motif is applied on contemporary items such as shorts, hoodies, and Valentino Garavani accessories like bucket hats, as well as Valentino Garavani Roman Stud bags in neon and natural palettes.

A special focus is dedicated to the new Valentino Garavani Locò bag, an expression of the metropolitan and festive atmosphere that animates the Maison. This compact double handle bag, with a nineties allure, features a flap with a VLogo Signature clip closure. The Valentino Garavani Locò bag embodies the process of resignification and the evolution of the iconic codes of the Maison.

Heritage and urban modernity come together creating agile, audacious looks for everyday beauty.

The collection is available starting from January 5th, 2022 at all retail stores in China including the Hong Kong region, it is also be available online on Valentino.com, Wechat Mini program and T-Mall.