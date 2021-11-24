VALENTINO THE PARTY COLLECTION

The set is that of a joyful party, where people are finally back to meeting in person and interacting with each other, in their best clothes. That is how Maison Valentino…

The set is that of a joyful party, where people are finally back to meeting in person and interacting with each other, in their best clothes. That is how Maison Valentino celebrates the gradual return to life that we have been experiencing in recent months, in preparation for the festive season at the end of the year.

After almost two years of being inside our homes and of looking at ourselves in mirrors, both physical and digital, now people’s gazes are once again resting on us and meeting each other. The characters that populate The Party Collection are dedicated to the most classic party activities. Wrapping gifts, decorating the house, wearing a beautiful dress, taking pictures together: simple gestures that we had almost forgotten and that the pandemic has taught us to value again. Gestures we want to treasure and that reconnect us to others.

In the last Spring/Summer 2022 fashion show, Valentino Rendez-Vous, which invaded the streets of Paris to showcase the desire to be together and enjoy the company of others again after the experience of the pandemic, the Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli continues in his re-signification of the Maison’s codes. The starting point is still the connection between seemingly disparate elements that actually coexist in perfect harmony: between the Couture and the Prêt-à-porter, primarily, in the continuous search for a shared wardrobe where denim is paired with sequins, the VLogo sweatshirt with Valentino Garavani Roman Stud accessories, the evening dress turns into brightly coloured shorts.

The joyful attitude of The Party Collection explodes into a cheerful and extremely stylish house party: from the sparkling look to the more urban-oriented one, guests rediscover the desire to wear fine garments, where feathers are combined with lurex, tweed is trimmed with silver ribbons and the dresses are embellished with fruit-shaped embroidery and sequins. Each look refers to a different personality to play with, like those tried out in the endless hours of quarantine, a little as a joke, a little out of boredom, and which many of us have shared on our social media accounts. Fashion is now regaining its most genuine dimension, that of the pleasure of dressing well, for oneself and for others. An exercise in lightness which – in going from the virtual to the real – is first and foremost a celebration of being together.

