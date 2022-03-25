Maison Valentino presents the new Valentino Garavani One Stud bag, first unveiled during the Rendez-Vous Spring/Summer 2022 fashion show.
The Valentino Garavani One Stud bag makes a unique statement and distinct affirmation of everyday elegance. A contemporary reinterpretation of the iconic Stud, it marks the further evolution of the Valentino Garavani Roman Stud family.
The 4×4 stud with magnet closure defines a sophisticated yet straightforward style. The design is the result of an in-depth research process.
The details on the bag reveal great craftmanship: reverse stitching construction that conceals the seams, soft nappa leather, a solid structure, and the unmistakable petit chain that distinguishes the Valentino Garavani accessories.
The Valentino Garavani One Stud, while highly expressive, is perfect for exploring different shades and models used to create its many versions.
A bag with genderless appeal and a powerful yet gentle personality, it speaks to different souls by bringing them together through a unique beautiful accessory.