Valentino presents the new Valentino Garavani Locò bag, an expression of the metropolitan and festive atmosphere that animates the Maison.

The elongated and compact design, with a nineties allure, combines in the accessory an essential functionality with a contemporary feel. Playful but with a retro appeal, this compact double handle bag features a flap with a VLogo Signature clip closure.

The prominent construction, enriched by the padded workmanship and the smooth, luminous lacquered leather contributes to the minimal elegance of the Valentino Garavani Locò bag.

The possibility of detaching the handle by transforming the shoulder bag into a clutch also gives the bag the perfect versatility and functionality f or a contemporary lifestyle.

Locò is synonymous with locomotive, a romantic reference to the design of the model and the idea of urban movement. But Locò is also Latin madness pronounced in the French style and celebrated by Italian hedonism, in a universal territory that has no linguistic or conceptual boundaries, crossed by those who are truly free and interested in the human, in all its possible forms and identities.

A bag, the Valentino Garavani Locò, that embodies the process of resignification and the evolution of the iconic codes of the Maison.