Maison Valentino invites you to celebrate the season of love on May 20th, 2022 with a special dedicated collection that includes a new edition of the Valentino Garavani Mini Locò bag and an exclusive style of the iconic Valentino Garavani Roman Stud bag.

VALENTINO GARAVANI 520 COLLECTION

The Valentino Garavani Mini Locò, a compact double handle bag with smooth, luminous leather features a flap with a VLogo Signature clip closure. Comparing with the elongated version of the bag that launched in the Spring 2022 collection, the new Valentino Garavani Mini Locò features an endearing smaller size that evokes liveliness, available in classic Nero and Light Ivory along with new bright summer colors, including Gea Green and Oltremare. The detachable handle offers the modern s tyle a varied and interesting dynamic, revealing the allure of the Maison.

Zhao Xiao Tang – VALENTINO GARAVANI 520 COLLECTION

Locò is synonymous with locomotive, a romantic reference to the design of the model and the idea of urban movement. But Locò is also Latin madness pronounced in the French style and celebrated by Italian hedonism. On this special occasion, the rhythm of love is amplified through this new model, creating a universal territory for all that are celebrating.

Xu Yi Yang – VALENTINO GARAVANI 520 COLLECTION

The 520 collection also contains another key pillar of the Valentino Garavani Roman Stud family which perfectly conveys the romantic punk attitude and craftmanship of the Maison. The exclusive Valentino Garavani Roman Stud top handle bag is redone in Swarovski detailing and presents an emblematic peculiarity: each side counts a number of 5 macro studs, complete with 20 studs in total. A love declaration from the Maison and a symbolic celebration of 520 and love itself.

Laurinda Ho – VALENTINO GARAVANI 520 COLLECTION

Estelle Chen – VALENTINO GARAVANI 520 COLLECTION

The Valentino Garavani 520 collection showcases a unique and vast spectrum of love, with each design showing a special way to express this powerful sentiment.