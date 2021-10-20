For the Dior autumn-winter 2021-2022 women’s ready-to-wear collection, Maria Grazia Chiuri once again draws on the Mizza leopard motif in homage to…

The Mizza Theme for the Dior Autumn-Winter 2021-2022 Women’s Ready-To-Wear Collection

For the Dior autumn-winter 2021-2022 women’s ready-to-wear collection, Maria Grazia Chiuri once again draws on the Mizza leopard motif in homage to Mizza Bricard, Monsieur Dior’s muse. Celebrating the feline grace of this caryatid of elegance, this bold design – available in tone-on-tone, natural, gray, and black – enhances mesmerizing total looks and lends itself to games of mix-and-match.

This season’s pieces, such as scarves, raincoats, skirts and dresses, are adorned with this irresistible print, which also appears on the essential Lady D-Lite, Dior Book Tote, Dior Caro and Saddle bags, as well as Dior Granville espadrilles and DiorAlps boots.

As finishing touches, Mizza bobs and berets create a fascinating effect. These fashion statements embody the Dior style more than ever.