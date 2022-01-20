The House of Dior unveils a capsule specially designed for the Lunar New Year. As a tribute to this essential event, a series of ready-to-wear pieces, jewelry and accessories are clad in a delicate butterfly motif. This poetic design appears on shirts, scarves, D-Connect sneakers and the iconic Lady Dior, Dior Book Tote and Saddle bags. Creations celebrating the beauty of nature available right away.
Dior呈獻農曆新年別注系列，網羅成衣單品、珠寶和配飾，以特別設計的蝴蝶圖案為新春增添節日喜慶。充滿詩意的彩蝶停佇於裇衫、圍巾、D-Connect運動鞋，以及經典Lady Dior、Dior Book Tote和Saddle手袋上，頌揚欣欣向榮的自然景致。系列現已有售。