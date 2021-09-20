The FENDI Touch marks its first appearance on the FENDI Women’s Autumn/Winter 2021 catwalk, a new functional shoulder bag with a feminine and minimal silhouette

The FENDI Touch marks its first appearance on the FENDI Women’s Autumn/Winter 2021 catwalk, a new functional shoulder bag with a feminine and minimal silhouette. A signature logo gives an additional twist to this sophisticated shape, part of the must-have accessories defining Kim Jones’ and Silvia Venturini Fendi’s new vision for the Maison.

Combining style and practicality, the pure and essential design of the FENDI Touch is enhanced by bold details like the double gussets and gold metal accessories,

The distinctive gold FF buckle allows to open the bag with a single ‘touch’, transforming the FENDI logo into a highly engineered closure.

Proposed in a timeless neutral color palette – from black to camel, from brown to grey, as well as white with python details –, the FENDI Touch comes in a refined smooth padded leather version for a sleek yet edgy look.

The compact yet capacious inside, as well as the adjustable and detachable shoulder strap make it the perfect bag to meet the desire for functionality of the modern and strong yet always chic FENDI woman.

Available in FENDI boutique worldwide and on fendi.com.