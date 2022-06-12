Throughout the summer, these sunny creations will be unveiled in a series of magical settings all around the world – from Mykonos to Bodrum, from Capri to Ibiza, from Tokyo to Paraggi.

THE DIORIVIERA CAPSULE COLLECTION – POP-UP STORES WORLDWIDE

The continuously reinvented Dioriviera summer capsule, designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, stands as an invitation to travel. Playing with the House’s fundamentals – from toile de Jouy to bayadère stripes – the collection’s ready-to-wear, leather goods and shoes are illuminated by fluorescent shades inspired by the Fall 2022 line, such as blue, orange and pink.

Echoing these sunny escapes, Dior is unveiling – on Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat – a brand new filter that lets users try on two DiorClub visors or three silk accessories, as well as scan Dioriviera packaging to see the iconic motif’s animals come to life.

A celebration of la dolce vita and the art of living so dear to Dior.