Presented for the first time at the Spring-Summer 2022 Ready-to-Wear show, the CHANEL 22 bag is the House’s latest bag imagined by Virginie Viard. Like its predecessor – the CHANEL 19 created in 2019 – its name refers to both the year of its creation and a powerful symbol in CHANEL’s numerology: in 1922, N°22 was launched, the House’s second fragrance after N°5 created in 1921.

Anchored firmly in its time, the CHANEL 22 bag combines simplicity and comfort. Functional and light, made of an extremely supple yet resistant leather, this bag comes in three sizes (small, medium and large) and as a backpack version. For summer, it is available in navy blue, purple, and two shades of pink, white and black.

Ever loyal to Gabrielle Chanel’s desire to give women freedom of movement and spirit, the CHANEL 22 bag is a genuine ally for daily life. Its interior, sophisticated and practical, closes with a magnetic button and purse-like drawstrings. It features an inside zipped pocket and a removable pouch held in place by a snap hook.

The CHANEL 22 bag adopts the codes of the House, from the quilted leather and metal chain interlaced with leather to the “CHANEL” signature composed of gold or lacquered metal letters. Finally, it comes adorned with a “CHANEL Paris” medallion with an openwork double C. Modern and refined, the result of the House’s creative energy, it is destined to become a timeless CHANEL creation.

A veritable object of desire, the CHANEL 22 bag writes a new chapter in the history of the House, combining creativity and liberty. It will be available in boutiques from March 2022.