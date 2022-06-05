STELLA McCARTNEY SPRING 2023 READY-TO-WEAR

Spring 2023 is rooted in themes of rewilding and rechilding, made for an untamed Stella woman living freely and in harmony with nature. Stella was inspired by naturalist…

Spring 2023 is rooted in themes of rewilding and rechilding, made for an untamed Stella woman living freely and in harmony with nature. Stella was inspired by naturalist Miriam Rothschild and Knepp Farm in Horsham – who gave their land back to Mother Earth, allowing it to rebalance itself and restore wildlife without disturbance. She is working with ecologist and reintroduction expert Derek Gow to rewild her own farm, with native flora and fauna inspiring the collection.

Spring 2023’s naivety, nostalgia and innocence as a sort of ‘rechilding’ – playfully restoring the child within all of us through fashion to confidently wear what you want. Made from 85% responsible materials, it is the brand’s most sustainable collection to date. It is captured dichotomously in both natural and industrial settings, platforming this season’s mood-lifting palette of botanical shades of sunflower yellow, rose pink, poppy red and lime green.

Hand-drawn prints of British animals being rewilded are illustrated on forest-friendly viscose double satin separates, including deer, hedgehogs, badgers, hares and extinct lynx. English bird species like goldfinches, woodpeckers and king fishers also take wing on fluid jersey vests and screen-printed trousers. Evolving the lynx’s feline aesthetic, tiger prints feature on recycled polyester oversized coating, menswear tailoring and denim with circular hardware fastenings, while ocelot spots are blurred on PVC-free sequinned cut-out dresses, all-in-ones and Fur Free Fur coats innovated from a new wool alternative.

Fluid fabric wraps around rings on double-satin dresses with deep necklines bursting into petal-like cut-outs and sleeveless cape tops. Sexy bodycon dresses in sunflower yellow compact knit explode into silk bubble skirts. Compact knit and silky double-satin dresses are made of wide strips stitched together, descending and detaching into flowing bands.

Playful transparent windows on trouser hems are complemented by broderie anglaise, taking circular shapes encrusted into the busts of black all-in-ones, cream Alter Mat skirts and barely-there strappy dresses in poppy red and lily white. Hand-crocheted flowers are stitched together into patchwork dresses and knit jumpers, alongside naive graphic Tree of Life knitwear and plant-based light-wash denim with a vintage-effect floral digital print.

The brand’s iconic Falabella chain is revisited as a subtle jacquard on innocent bubble-gum pink forest-friendly viscose double satin. Youthful monochromatic looks in lime and pink contrast masculine workwear trousers with spaghetti-strapped double-satin vests. Savile Row tailoring is refreshed in tonal soft pink and oat suiting in recycled materials, with slim petal cut-out details at the hip, as well as S-Wave monogrammed pleated trousers.

New glamour comes from gold lurex shirting wrapping over the collar and body-skimming dresses with vee necklines covered in sheer mesh. Marigold pleated dresses feature leg slits and chain hardware along the waistline, while double-satin black mini dresses have diamond belting. Outerwear includes navy wool cape coats and vegan Alter Mat cropped jackets with statement hardware buttons, zips and rounded collars.

The Frayme bag is energised in a springtime palette on tonal puffy nylon and Alter Mat crossbodies and totes, immediately recognisable for its wraparound chunky chain and medallion. The S-Wave bag is reimagined in two new styles, with hardware reflecting the “S” in the brand monograms on top-handle totes and mini crossbodies. The signature S-Wave baguette bag returns in silver metallic, monogram and quilted Alter Mat editions.

The S-Wave 1 trainer and S-Wave 2 mid-top sneaker are crafted from a plant-based alternative to animal leather repurposed from grape waste in blush, lime and white. Spring sandals include puffy-soled Air Slides, the Skyla in stretch Alter Mat with a chunky sole and Falabella chain details, as well as strappy Cowboy styles on a wooden block heel. The Elyse platform shoe is revisited as a playful vegan clog.

The collection includes an ECONYL regenerated nylon parka that can be taken back and recycled at the end of its life, making it fully circular. As always, Spring 2023 is free from animal leather, feathers and fur, and features forest-friendly viscose, organic cotton, regenerated nylon, recycled polyester, linen, Refibra cotton and Humana denim made from textile waste, Sorona recyclable and partly plant-based quilting, regenerated cashmere and RWS wool from traceable sources.