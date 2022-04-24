SAINT LAURENT – THE GABY

The Gaby is inspired by the French black musical comedy “8 Femmes”, and is named after the character Gaby, the French actress Catherine Deneve…

The Gaby is firstly launched in Fall21, in quilted soft lambskin withthe iconic gold logo closure makes it an epitome of Saint Laurent femininity. The Gaby is inspired by the French black musical comedy “8 Femmes”, and is named after the character Gaby, the French actress Catherine Deneve, a profound connection with the legendary charm of classic film, plus a touch of romance. This Spring, both the mini and micro sizes are introduced.

GABY MICRO BAG IN QUILTED LAMBSKIN HK$6250

