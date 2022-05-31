Saint Laurent Summer 22 Icare

Saint Laurent is introducing an iconic item this season: a new high-end cabas with a fierce identity named Icare. Global brand ambassador Rosé, the new Catwoman Zoë Kravitz…

Saint Laurent is introducing an iconic item this season: a new high-end cabas with a fierce identity named Icare. Global brand ambassador Rosé, the new Catwoman Zoë Kravitz, supermodel Hailey Bieber, Rosie Huntington, Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney and American singer Miley Cyrusall chose to carry the Icare maxi shopping bag.’

Icare named after the mythological character Icarus, who flew too close to the sun and burned his wings.The new bag is made entirely in soft lambskin with a flat lozenge quilting. Its oversized volume reinforces its strong identity. Its maxi curved iconic YSL signature, placed at the center of the bag and shining like the sun that burned Icarus’s wings, sculpted like a piece of jewelry, is entirely handcrafted.

Its statement duality between polished and relaxed is the reflection of the house’s spirit and Anthony Vaccarello’s vision: effortlessly sophisticated. Adopting Icare means acquiring a unique collector piece and an ultimate luxury object made by the hands of the expert artisans.

Available in black leather with matt and shiny finishing.