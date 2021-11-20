SAINT LAURENT RIVE DROITE THE RIDE

Anthony Vaccarello continues to explore different universes for Saint Laurent Rive Droite. Revisiting a classic model from the SUPER73 brand, Saint Laurent collaborated…

Anthony Vaccarello continues to explore different universes for Saint Laurent Rive Droite. Revisiting a classic model from the SUPER73 brand, Saint Laurent collaborated on a new version of the SUPER73-S2. Combining Saint Laurent’s signature timeless style with the construction of the iconic SUPER73-S2 electric motorcycle, this limited edition includes statement finishes and seamlessly combines function with impeccable design.

Using a similar method, Anthony Vaccarello also redesigned an iconic style of the Hedon two-wheeled helmet in total black, creating a refined, nostalgic, and bold look. Hedon brand helmets are known for timeless lines highlighted by noble materials. Additionally for Saint Laurent Rive Droite, Anthony Vaccarello developed a bomber jacket with iconic brand K-Way.

Together, they reinterpreted a limited edition unisex K-Way bomber with a tiger print and a graphic touch. Products are available exclusively at Saint Laurent Rive Droite boutiques in Paris and Los Angeles, and at ysl.com/rive-droite.

