FASHION > FASHION SUMMER 2022

SAINT LAURENT RIVE DROITE THE RIDE

Anthony Vaccarello continues to explore different universes for Saint Laurent Rive Droite. Revisiting a classic model from the SUPER73 brand, Saint Laurent collaborated…

SAINT LAURENT RIVE DROITETHE RIDE
SAINT LAURENT RIVE DROITE THE RIDE

Anthony Vaccarello continues to explore different universes for Saint Laurent Rive Droite. Revisiting a classic model from the SUPER73 brand, Saint Laurent collaborated on a new version of the SUPER73-S2. Combining Saint Laurent’s signature timeless style with the construction of the iconic SUPER73-S2 electric motorcycle, this limited edition includes statement finishes and seamlessly combines function with impeccable design.

SAINT LAURENT RIVE DROITETHE RIDE
SAINT LAURENT RIVE DROITE THE RIDE

Using a similar method, Anthony Vaccarello also redesigned an iconic style of the Hedon two-wheeled helmet in total black, creating a refined, nostalgic, and bold look. Hedon brand helmets are known for timeless lines highlighted by noble materials. Additionally for Saint Laurent Rive Droite, Anthony Vaccarello developed a bomber jacket with iconic brand K-Way.

SAINT LAURENT RIVE DROITETHE RIDE
SAINT LAURENT RIVE DROITE THE RIDE

Together, they reinterpreted a limited edition unisex K-Way bomber with a tiger print and a graphic touch. Products are available exclusively at Saint Laurent Rive Droite boutiques in Paris and Los Angeles, and at ysl.com/rive-droite.

SAINT LAURENT RIVE DROITETHE RIDE
SAINT LAURENT RIVE DROITE THE RIDE
SAINT LAURENT RIVE DROITETHE RIDE
SAINT LAURENT RIVE DROITE THE RIDE
SAINT LAURENT RIVE DROITETHE RIDE
SAINT LAURENT RIVE DROITE THE RIDE
SAINT LAURENT RIVE DROITETHE RIDE
SAINT LAURENT RIVE DROITE THE RIDE

 

Read ADVERSUS, fashion, models and beauty trends. Click here

SPONSORED LINKS
NEW ON TRENDYSTYLE HONG KONG
DIOR BOBBY EAST-WEST BAG FROM CRUISE 22

DIOR BOBBY EAST-WEST BAG FROM CRUISE 22

For the Dior 2022 Cruise collection, Maria Grazia Chiuri reinterpreted the iconic Dior Bobby bag in an original, rectangular East-West format. Available in black, latte, rose des vents pink, amber…

ACCESSORIES
Emporio Armani - The Icon

Emporio Armani – The Icon

The Icon selection was born from the idea of creating a type of “container within the container”: a selection of iconic pieces for men and women, updated with…

FASHION