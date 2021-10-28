SAINT LAURENT RIVE DROITE HALLOWEEN

Saint Laurent Rive Droite is celebrating Halloween with a selection of dedicated products including figurines created in partnership with Nanoblock, jewelry, and…

Saint Laurent Rive Droite is celebrating Halloween with a selection of dedicated products including figurines created in partnership with Nanoblock, jewelry, and other lifestyle items imagined by Anthony Vaccarello.

All products are designed in the shape of skull and crossbones, and are available exclusively in Saint Laurent Rive Droite stores and on ysl.com.

A spider projection in 3D by German artist Friedrich Van Schoor will be featured in the windows of Saint Laurent Rive Droite stores in Paris and Los Angeles.

