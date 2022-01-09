FASHION > FASHION WINTER 2021 2022

SAINT LAURENT CHINESE NEW YEAR LIMITED COLLECTION

SAINT LAURENT Chinese New Year Collection, with the iconic strength of the Year of the Tiger, looks forward to encountering an unexpected new year…

The yearning for the natural wilderness is from the inner self, a touch that shows the passion of liberty. With the energy of the Year of the Tiger, SAINT LAURENT presents a limited collection for the Chinese New Year, including the Niki bag and Manhattan bag in earth tones, as well as a limited edition of ready-to-wear and accessories with tiger print and special offer of Pink Panther hoodie. Step into your natural self, awaken your inner wildness and stretch your desire to live freely.

SAINT LAURENT Chinese New Year Collection, with the iconic strength of the Year of the Tiger, looks forward to encountering an unexpected new year.

 

