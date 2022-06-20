The Prada Spring/Summer 2023 Menswear fashion show was held on June 19, 2022 inside the Deposito at Fondazione Prada, Milan.

Guests included (in alphabetic order): Odell Beckham Jr., Kimberly Drew, Michael Elmgreen, Theaster Gates, Ncuti Gatwa, Jeff Goldblum, Jake Gyllenhaal, Damson Idris, Jaehyun, Song Kang, Rami Malek, Metawin Opas-iamkajorn, Tyler Mitchell, Louis Partridge, Manu Rios, Filippo Scotti, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, among the others.

On the occasion of the Prada Men’s SS23 Fashion Show, the Prada Group is pleased to host in Milan artist and social innovator Theaster Gates and the awardees of the Dorchester Industries Experimental Design Lab for a two-day retreat with the Prada team filled with dedicated meetings, presentations, and collaborative activities.

The Dorchester Industries Experimental Design Lab is a three-year program launched in September 2021 by Theaster Gates Studio, Rebuild Foundation, Dorchester Industries and the Prada Group to support and amplify the practices of talented designers of colour.

After the show, the Prada SS23 Menswear post-show dinner, in presence of Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, was held at Ristorante Torre, Milan.