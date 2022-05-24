The Miu Wander delineates the codes of Miu Miu with a fresh attitude. Executed in the tactile Matelassé leather, simultaneously playful and sophisticated, that has become a Miu Miu hallmark…

Wander Bag

Wander – to roam, to explore, indulge curiosity. To discover. Those instincts inspire the Miu Wander handbag by Miuccia Prada, a rediscovery and re-exploration of the identity of Miu Miu, through a new perspective.

The Miu Wander delineates the codes of Miu Miu with a fresh attitude. Executed in the tactile Matelassé leather, simultaneously playful and sophisticated, that has become a Miu Miu hallmark, the curved lines of the Wander underscore an omnipresent femininity. The pillowy surface invites touch, yet the easy handle – punched through the body of the bag itself – offers innate practicality, fusing pragmatism with decoration. It gives you the freedom to wander at will.

Moon Tang in Miu Wander Bag

Mandy Tam in Miu Wander Bag

In the same spirit, the actor Sydney Sweeney – of Euphoria and The White Lotus – stars as the face of the Miu Wander, within a campaign photographed by Tyrone Lebon. The spirit of rebellion embodied by Sydney’s characters mirrors the ethos of Miu Miu, a twisted luxury energised by youthful rule-breaking – the hallmark of the Miu Miu girl, here embodied anew.

Louise Wong in Miu Wander Bag

Elva Ni in Miu Wander Bag

Across the campaign, Sydney is reframed within her craft, captured in imagery that recalls classic film stills. These portraits seem like fragments of a wider narrative, enigmatic and elusive – switching between different contexts, different moods and feelings, they encourage the viewer to imagine scenarios, devise plots. They inspire the mind to wander.

Day Hui (Collar) in Miu Wander Bag