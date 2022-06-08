For women, the range includes pullovers, long sarong skirts, petite tops, shorts and blazers, jackets with a cropped line, long lightweight dresses and one-piece and two-piece swimsuits…

GIORGIO ARMANI MARE SPRING SUMMER 2022 COLLECTION – Photo Bruno+Nico Van Mossevelde

Giorgio Armani Mare is a blend of Armani-like lightness with a summery twist. The selection of garments, for men and women, has been conceived for living against a backdrop of exotic locations, but also for life in the city. The spirit is all about freedom, holidays, and the Mediterranean. The fabrics are ethereal and natural: linen, cotton, viscose, and chenille. Accessories complete the selection.

For women, the range includes pullovers, long sarong skirts, petite tops, shorts and blazers, jackets with a cropped line, long lightweight dresses and one-piece and two-piece swimsuits. The fabrics, including nets and matting, are light, in solid colours or with floral touches; the palette of light marine tones is accentuated by hints of red and orange.

For men, the collection is highlighted by geometric patterns in multi-coloured jacquard; shirts and polos are teamed with Bermuda shorts.