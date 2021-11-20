Giorgio Armani presents an exclusive preview of the Giorgio Armani – 10 Corso Como collection. An iconic compendium of a timeless style in everlasting black and white…

Giorgio Armani – 10 Corso Como collection

Giorgio Armani presents an exclusive preview of the Giorgio Armani – 10 Corso Como collection. An iconic compendium of a timeless style in everlasting black and white,10 Corso Como is a new iteration, at once consistent and new, of the Armani lexicon.

Giorgio Armani – 10 Corso Como collection

Giorgio Armani – 10 Corso Como collection

The offer consists of single or double-breasted blazers, long coats and cabans, flowing trousers, soft pullovers, accessorised with flat lace-ups or high-heeled pumps, and two bags: one large and soft style and La Prima in its classic version. The juxtaposition of the masculine and the feminine happens effortlessly, while the black and white palette creates a graphic allure, emphasised by jacquard stripe patterns. Materials are natural and precious: wools, silks, velvets, cashmere. A sweatshirt ironically plays with the stylised portrait of Giorgio Armani.

Giorgio Armani – 10 Corso Como collection

Giorgio Armani – 10 Corso Como collection

The collection will be offered in a special packaging and will be available from 18 November at 10 Corso Como in Milan and online, and subsequently also in Giorgio Armani boutiques in Milan, New York Madison Avenue, Tokyo Ginza Tower and Shanghai.