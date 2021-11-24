Designed for the modern ‘man on the move’, FENDI presents Fendiness, a new line of essential bags with a true FENDI soul, in the name of lightness, casualness and playfulness.

Lightness, casualness, playfulness: it’s Fendiness! The new essential bag’s line for Men

Functionality and versatility are the key: every bag is designed to ensure maximum comfort whilst fitting every style. The result is a range of extremely lightweight and practical bags that will accompany the dynamic FENDI man in the great outdoors and in the everyday city: from the Baguette Messenger to the new Fendiness backpack, a casual and playful shape available in three sizes, large, small and mini with one-shoulder strap.

The Fendiness line explores greener solutions and is crafted in Aquafil’s ECONYL®, a 100% regenerated nylon fibre. The yarn results from the collection of nylon waste that would otherwise pollute the Earth and can be recycled and remoulded infinitely without ever losing its quality. Fishing nets, fabric scraps, carpet flooring and industrial plastic are implied in the creation of this fibre, whose production does not involve the exploitation of any virgin material.

From iconic FENDI yellow to timeless black and pop cobalt blue, signature colour-blocking pervades materials, hardware and details for a super modern look.

The distinctive shapes and details such as the metal buckle closure presenting the double F logo of the Fendiness backpack – in silver or total black –, or the more subtle tonal trimmings in Cuoio Romano leather, are a pure expression of the FENDI DNA.

Available in FENDI boutiques worldwide and on fendi.com from November 2021.