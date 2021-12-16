FENDI Winter Capsule 2021

An evolution of the aesthetic established during Autumn/Winter 2021, FENDI’s Winter Capsule translates the season’s signatures into a lifestyle wardrobe marked by modernity. From statement shearling to elevated sportswear, sleek tuxedo tailoring to irreverent Karligraphy knits, this is a complete realization of the new FENDI codes.

Stephanie AuFENDI Winter Capsule 2021

The house’s new motifs are reprised in myriad iterations. The marble prints that characterized Kim Jones’ Couture debut are reimagined in both rich peacock blues and a bold psychedelic palette, and become a standout of the season when applied to jacquard mohair and fluid velvet trenches. FENDI O’Lock jewelry appears as a signature detail across belts and cufflinks; signature Selleria stitching embossed on leathers and sewn into cashmere.

Angela Yuen FENDI Winter Capsule 2021

Joyce Cheung FENDI Winter Capsule 2021

The elegant ease that characterizes FENDI’s new vision appears particularly pronounced through tailoring – the umbrella sleeve cut of a trench, or the gently oversized fit of a shirt jacket – alongside the fluid femininity of draped dresses and scarf coats fringed with wool torchons.

Hanna Chan FENDI Winter Capsule 2021

Eveningwear is imbued with a contemporary confidence – the opulence of rich velvet, sparkling paillettes and lavish lace offset by an attitude of insouciance. A satin pyjama set precisely embodies that spirit.

Hanna Chan FENDI Winter Capsule 2021

Key fur pieces are realized in shearling, using the savoir-faire unique to the FENDI ateliers: delicate strips applied to featherlight organza to weave weightless panels inset into outerwear, or an aviator laser embossed with the Karligraphy monogram. The new fur essential is a reversible mink jacket, lined with a tone-on-tone FF logo to offer a versatile, contemporary attitude.

Wong Yatho FENDI Winter Capsule 2021

The FENDI First bootie is introduced for the first time in velvet, leather and exotic skins, adopting the cantilevered, inverted “F” heel first presented in Autumn/Winter 2021, alongside the FENDI O’Lock leather loafer. The new FENDI Match sneaker in super soft pebbled leather and suede features a thinner FF logo with rounded edges conveying a vintage feeling to this sporty shape, further enhanced by a special label. The FENDI Match sneakers are declined also for Men’s.

TIAB FENDI Winter Capsule 2021

Tyson Yoshi FENDI Winter Capsule 2021

Iconic handbag styles such as the Peekaboo, Baguette, Sunshine Shopper and FENDI Touch are refreshed in accordance with the season. The O’Lock design is adapted into accessories, while the FENDI First handbag appears in an array of designs, from leathers and exotics to velvets and suede marked by Karligraphy. The FENDI First, alongside the Peekaboo, also appears in marbled shaved velvet, a material handcrafted using a technique known as “carpet embroidery” and offers a true reflection of the Fendi savoir-faire.

Matt Force FENDI Winter Capsule 2021

Actress Hanna Chan, Angela Yuen, Stephanie Au, Jazz Pianist Joyce Cheung, singer Tyson Yoshi, Rapper Matt Force, TIAB and actor Wong Yatho have been invited by the Maison to present the latest collection in a cool attitude.