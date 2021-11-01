FENDI Skiwear Winter 2021

Aligning FENDI’s seasonal skiwear with the stories of the season, puffers, shorts and ski suits – padded with 100% regenerated duck feathers – realized in Aquafil’s…

Aligning FENDI’s seasonal skiwear with the stories of the season, puffers, shorts and ski suits – padded with 100% regenerated duck feathers – realized in Aquafil’s ECONYL® regenerated nylon take centre stage. Sustainably conceived and highly technical, but distinctly connected to the collection’s aesthetic, it presents the perfect example of FENDI’s belief in uniting form and function.

Elsewhere, windproof and waterproof nylon and recycled lycra pieces are embroidered with the Karligraphy monogram, and high-performance accessories are designed to celebrate the new FENDI codes.

The Skiwear Winter 2021 Collection celebrates the FENDI codes and the Maison’s commitment towards a more sustainable fashion.

Aligning the skiwear offer with the stories of the season, puffers, jackets and ski suits take centre stage in the Women’s collection, along with a selection of outerwear styles injected with an urban-activewear attitude and high performing seamless technical underpinning.

The signature Karligraphy monogram and institutional FF logo appear on skiwear jackets and tracksuits, as well as on casualwear fitness looks which recall the lines and silhouettes of the loungewear pieces also included in the collection, all coming in a neutral colour palette of beige, black and brown with a bright touch of red colour. Projecting the Maison’s heritage into the activewear world, the iconic FF logo canvas is applied for the first time on technical shapes, maintaining high performance standards thanks to the finishing on fabrics.

High-performance and innovative materials ensure insulation and maximum comfort, while exploring greener solutions. Nylon pieces such as a reversible ski jackets and lighter outerwear complements are all crafted from Aquafil’s ECONYL® yarn, a particular and innovative nylon fibre 100% regenerated from waste that would otherwise pollute the earth. In addition, the internal padding of puffer jackets and ski trousers is made up of regenerated duck feathers, that are sourced in Europe from post-consumer waste.

Technical accessories such as skis, helmets, goggles and gloves are designed to complete the Women’s and Men’s collections in style, matching the line-up’s palette and motifs.

CREDITS INFO

Photographer: Sam Rock