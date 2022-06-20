Upside down and inside out – just like the FENDI F – the vocabulary of Silvia Venturini Fendi’s man is built on a constant play of contrasts and juxtapositions…

FENDI Men’s Spring/Summer 2023 Collection

Upside down and inside out – just like the FENDI – the vocabulary of Silvia Venturini Fendi’s man is built on a constant play of contrasts and juxtapositions. “It’s about a balance of decoration and simplicity,” she says, “An ageless sense of freedom to play, as we rediscover the luxury of free time.”

This soulful curiosity lies at the heart of the FENDI men’s universe, spanning out in a boundless exploration of style at the fulcrum between nostalgia and innovation. Investigating the other side of normality, the classic men’s wardrobe – in the sense of familiar shapes and materials – becomes a source of inspiration to analyse, deconstruct, and elevate through novelty and craftsmanship.

Approaching summer dressing as a round-the-world ticket to holiday destinations near and far, the FENDI Spring/Summer 2023 collection packs a playful punch of colour reflecting the earth, sea and sky, from melon and indigo to ochre, putty, cornflower blue and silver grey. A bohemian wanderlust is imbued in the accumulation and exchange of embellishments and techniques that trick the eye, with a plethora of FENDI-fied souvenir tropes from soft fringe and tassels to terry towelling and beaded daisy chains. The swirling weather patterns of planet Earth zoom in and out as thermographic jacquard coats alongside bucolic cowhide motifs, and the motif appears as a psychedelic FEND-ikat linen or blown out in tonal cotton knits.

Both the reality and fantasy of denim intertwine across the collection, subverted as a distressed trompe l’oeil print on plush robes and cotton twill shirt jackets, cut in long-line 5-pocket jeans, framing faded FENDI Baguette bags and shoppers, and mirrored in soft, ultralight chambray shorts with feathered hemlines. Lightness abounds, as FENDI O’Lock zips, dissected shoulders and side-vents liberate traditional suiting and shirt shapes to create flyaway volumes. Crisp poplin, technical cotton and ripstop are cut in boxy point-collar shirts, anorak and raincoat shapes adorned with ultrasound Selleria bonded topstitching or leather patch pocket ‘shadows’, for a system of light, tiered layers paired with tailored shorts. Wide trousers in ultralight wool, panelled denim or calfskin pool at the ankles, projecting the season’s languid ease.

The FENDI Men’s Spring/Summer 2023 accessories collection resounds with the season’s heightened sense of materiality, revelling in tactile expressions of craft from beaded cowhide skate sneakers with terry lacing to lug-sole giant O’Lock buckle loafers and fringed denim or suede moccasins. New slip-on slides are super-sized in an all-over ‘inflatable’ motif, cut-out bucket hats become visors and crochet cloches are brimmed, as a treasure trove of friendship bracelets, cord pendants, gold chains and signet rings are adorned with FENDI ‘nuggets’ – souvenirs from FENDI family vacations immortalised in monogrammed metal. The new FENDI Roma bucket bag and duffel styles in toile and leather feature wrap-around logo craftsmanship, joining oversized two-handle ‘wash bag’ shapes, a bright summer Peekaboo ISeeU Forty8 in recycled plastic and an indigo ‘jeans jacket’ Peekaboo with an integrated water bottle holder. The first Peekaboo ISeeU Petit for men is revealed in textured cowhide or with beaded daisy chain strap.