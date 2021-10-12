FENDI’s irreverent, colourful spirit is expressed by the four appealing colourways selected for this unique capsule: mimosa yellow, tulip red, cyan blue and truffle grey, combined with silver hardware.

FENDI launches the Peekaboo Capsule Collection, a special signature selection celebrating the iconic shape created by Silvia Venturini Fendi.

Paying homage to the Maison’s craftsmanship, the capsule features an assortment of Peekaboo ISeeU Medium, Peekaboo ISeeU Small and Iconic Mini Peekaboo, realized in coloured grained leather with handmade macro Selleria stitches, a larger stitch inspired from the original Roman master saddlers’ techniques.

Boosting the Peekaboo look with bold accessories, the capsule also includes matching Nano Peekaboo charms and Strap You shoulder straps with a pocket, both in natural canvas and embellished by a coloured FF logo embroidery–a tribute to the Maison’s heritage and handmaking ability.

With their signature codes, these unmissable accessories are a must-have to complete and enrich every Peekaboo bag of this capsule for a real FENDI statement.

A charming collection celebrating the Peekaboo bag, FENDI’s true icon –available in selected FENDI boutiques worldwide and on fendi.com from October 2021.