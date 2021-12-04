FENDI celebrates the Holidays with a Baguette Special Project

The Baguette bag, a FENDI icon, was designed in 1997 by Silvia Venturini Fendi, FENDI Artistic Director of Accessories and Menswear

FENDI boutiques are ready to celebrate the Holidays, starting from December 2nd, 12 selected flagship stores around the world will host the newest Baguette Special Project featuring an express Made-To-Order service, allowing immediate and unique personalisation.

The Baguette bag, a FENDI icon, was designed in 1997 by Silvia Venturini Fendi, FENDI Artistic Director of Accessories and Menswear. Soon becoming a must-have bagfor generations of women, the Baguette is easily recognisable for its elongated shape, traditionally carried under an arm, and by the FF logo as a front closurebuckle.

The FENDI buckle will be the protagonist of the Baguette customisation, thanks to a magnetic back it is interchangeable. Countless versions of the buckle will be available, with the possibility to choose different materials and colours for the outline and the inner part of the buckle. Micro and macro plain and coloured crystals, enamelled and stone recalling marble prints are among the variations present. The customisation will be offered for three unique Baguette variations, declined in four colours each. The shearling version features an embroidery in small, ton-sur-ton beads that form a symmetrical geometric matelassé pattern, and is proposed in cream, light blue, mint green and blush pink.

The same motif is present on a style featuring an all-over paillettes embroidery, shining in its black, light blue, blush pink ormint green tones, and in a special version featuring a black and white marble print. The third Baguette recalls the shades of pastel-coloured marbles: powder pink, baby blue and dust greyenliven the velvet fabric quilted with tin ycrystals.

A click clacksound wille cho in FENDI boutiques, the interchangeable buckles will allow clients to experiment and have fun with their own, unique version of the Baguette bag.

Available from December 2nd to December 31st, 2021 in 12 selected FENDI boutiques worldwide: Hong Kong Landmark, Shanghai Plaza 66, Chengdu IFS, Seoul Shinsegae Kangnam, Milano Montenapoleone, London New Bond Street, Munich Maximilianstrasse, New York Soho, Dallas Highland Park, Miami Bal Harbour, Dubai Mall, Tokyo Ginza 6.