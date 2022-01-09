FENDI celebrates the 2022 Spring Festival and the start of the Year of the Tiger with an exclusive Capsule Collection, which embodies the courageous…

FENDI CELEBRATES THE 2022 SPRING FESTIVAL WITH AN EXCLUSIVE CAPSULE COLLECTION & CAMPAIGN FEATURING JACKSON WANG AND JONI

FENDI celebrates the 2022 Spring Festival and the start of the Year of the Tiger with an exclusive Capsule Collection, which embodies the courageous, vigorous, active and enthusiastic personality of the people born in the Year of the Tiger.

Adding a vibrant twist to signature FENDI elements, the FENDI 2022 Spring Festival Exclusive Capsule Collection presents an orange tiger print animalier motif, inspired by the Siberian tigers found in the northeastern region of China.

FENDI CELEBRATES THE 2022 SPRING FESTIVAL WITH AN EXCLUSIVE CAPSULE COLLECTION & CAMPAIGN FEATURING JACKSON WANG AND JONI

In celebration of the Year of the Tiger, the tiger print takes center stage in the Women’s collection, pervading a range of ready-to-wear pieces, including a t-shirt, a hooded sweatshirt, and a knitted cardigan in a special black version. The same pattern is embroidered on the new FENDI Match sneakers for women and men, and on the Maison’s bags: from the iconic Regular, Mini and Nano Baguette in orange canvas to the Sunshine Shopper, also in its Mini version, as well as the internal lining of a black Mini Peekaboo in leather.

FENDI CELEBRATES THE 2022 SPRING FESTIVAL WITH AN EXCLUSIVE CAPSULE COLLECTION & CAMPAIGN FEATURING JACKSON WANG AND JONI

To capture the spirit of the festive vibe, the FENDI 2022 Spring Festival Exclusive Capsule Collection campaign features FENDI Greater China Men’s Collection Spokesperson Jackson Wang and dancer Joni. Against the backdrop of the red carved ancient Chinese windows, a symbol of auspiciousness, the season’s signature looks and accessories are presented by Jackson and Joni, creating a contrast between softness and strength. Modern and romantic, elegant and cool, Jackson and Joni are flawlessly dressed in the Exclusive Capsule Collection and perfectly embody its spirit.

FENDI CELEBRATES THE 2022 SPRING FESTIVAL WITH AN EXCLUSIVE CAPSULE COLLECTION & CAMPAIGN FEATURING JACKSON WANG AND JONI

The FENDI 2022 Spring Festival Exclusive Capsule Collection will be available in selected FENDI boutiques worldwide, on fendi.com and fendi.cn from January 6, 2022.

FENDI CELEBRATES THE 2022 SPRING FESTIVAL WITH AN EXCLUSIVE CAPSULE COLLECTION & CAMPAIGN FEATURING JACKSON WANG AND JONI

Join FENDI in celebrating the year of the Tiger!