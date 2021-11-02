FASHION > FASHION WINTER 2021 2022

Emporio Armani – The Icon

Emporio Armani’s aesthetic has been dynamic and metropolitan since its inception. The Icon selection was born from the idea of creating a type of “container within the container”: a selection of iconic pieces for men and women, updated with new materials and shapes, that tells the story of the brand.

These special pieces are evocative of the brand’s rich history and have been evolved with small touches, following a sustainable approach. they embody the timelessness of great design and are a sign of an enduring modernity.

Blousons, blouses, long overcoats, trousers, and flowing suits, all with generous fits, make up a wardrobe with character and a modern, striking flair. The idea of the Icon selection also epitomises a mindful way of creating fashion, with products that last over time instead of pieces designed to be worn for just one season.

