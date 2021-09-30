Emporio Armani Men’s and Women’s Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

Under the symbol of an eagle that flies high and knows no boundaries, for forty years, Emporio Armani has been expressing the joys of fashion free from imposed rules, that nevertheless maintains the harmony of shapes, balance, and…

Under the symbol of an eagle that flies high and knows no boundaries, for forty years, Emporio Armani has been expressing the joys of fashion free from imposed rules, that nevertheless maintains the harmony of shapes, balance, and the sense of nonchalant elegance that are the essence of Armani style. The signature is distinctive.

It expresses a strong identity, in which the dialogue between the male and female worlds are constant, despite their mutual differences. The quest for lightness, the fluidity of the cuts and the softness of the colours are exactly the same.

As is the spirit that always gazes beyond borders, allowing itself to be influenced by the signs and traces of distant cultures, to place them in context in a wardrobe that has an urban feel. This season, the journey begins in an imaginary desert, crossing its oasis and ending in vibrant colourways. Everything blends together, quite freely. The feminine silhouette is elongated and with a cinched waist, and is embodied by dresses, small jumpsuits and fluid trousers.

Blousons combined with flowing trousers define the new idea of a suit, as soft as pyjamas. Duster coats and parkas with zips create ethereal figures, while jacquard weaves and small patterns bring rhythm to surfaces. Blazers are as light as shirts; passementerie buttons or contrasting linings embellish petite jackets, and plays of transparency and layers dematerialise the longer skirts combined with crumpled effect knits.

In the evening, there is an irreverent sparkle of sequins. The accessories emphasise the lightness of the clothes: sandals with interwoven cords or geometric shapes, small streamlined bum bags, and widebrimmed hats. The men’s collection explores the spectrum of Armani’s deconstruction, ranging from the soft tailoring of the perfectly cut blazer to the sheer lightness of the shirt jacket, and the idea of a loose-fitting tunic worn over pyjama pants.

This play of skilful counterpoints creates progressive tensions: classic, light-blue shirts, which are even worn with a tie, are paired with fluid, printed trousers and blazers devoid of any rigidity. The jackets are crafted from linen, jersey, silk and wool, and follow the body effortlessly. Printed knits create tattoo effects on the torso, while jacquard weaves add rhythm. Denim is given a sartorial flair in wide-leg trousers. Shantung Bermuda shorts are paired with washed silk blouses. Shoes are deck shoes with thick soles, as well as sabots and embossed leather slippers, while bags are capacious and hand-held.

