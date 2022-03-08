Emporio Armani Men’s and Women’s Fall/Winter 2022 Collection

In fashion, the word “glamour” has become synonymous with sparkle, seduction and allure. in keeping with the Armani mindset, this collection takes the idea of glamour back to its roots: personal charm. and it does so the Emporio way: playing with an electric equilibrium of contrasts, accentuated by the use of bright colours for womenswear and a grey backdrop for menswear.

The feminine silhouette is as lean as a brushstroke: legs are decisively revealed or outlined in curved trousers. Jackets boast peak shoulders, high buttons and insignia, echoing the world of uniforms with gentle strength, or instead present refined versions of male shapes and designs. Ciré is a recurring bright touch, while waistcoats replace shirts. extremely lightweight puffer jackets are fastened with rubber buckles and velvet in vivid tones gives fluidity to abstract motifs. Mini dresses, necklines that expose the back as well as sparkling explosions and frosting effects introduce and capture the sense of new glam. Accessories include boots with buckles and revisited mary janes as well as small bags in bright colours.

The menswear collection is a symphony of grey, from the palest to the very densest, punctuated by touches of bold colour. A meticulous feel characterises precisely designed oversize coats with wide lapels and embossed surfaces, jackets with strong shoulders, as inlay sheepskin coats. shirts are collarless, or resemble t-shirts, or disappear altogether, replaced by waistcoats in the same fabric as the jackets. Firm wide leg trousers or neat bermuda shorts that are worn over high sock boots that streamline the figure. Macro and micro fabric patterns are mixed and matched, enhanced by touches of velvet with a nocturnal flavour. The same patterns return on puffer jackets and technical ski suits, and again on large graphic bags. shoes are square, with high soles.

