New to the women’s wardrobe, the Dior Vibe sneakers, designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri for the Dior Cruise 2022 collection, revisit the running shoe…

DIOR VIBE SNEAKERS FROM CR22

New to the women’s wardrobe, the Dior Vibe sneakers, designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri for the Dior Cruise 2022 collection, revisit the running shoe. Distinctive for their play of transparent materials enhanced by gold or silver inserts, they feature a flexible rubber sole.

A star – a magical code dear to the founding couturier –, adorns the creations, finished with the “Christian Dior” signature. Combining the world of sportswear and Dior style, these objects of desire are currently available in boutique..

DIOR VIBE SNEAKERS FROM CR22