Dior Vibe Bags from the Spring-Summer 2022 collection

Fusing the sportswear universe and the House’s heritage, the must-have Dior Vibe handbag for the Dior spring-summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri is revisited in a micro-bag version, to be worn by hand.

Conceived as hybrid creations reprising sneaker codes, these objects of desire feature the “Christian Dior” signature as well as the season’s pop motifs and fluorescent shades. This original line that, more than ever, expresses the modernity of the House may be discovered in stores from January 2022.

